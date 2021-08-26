Algiers exhibition commemorates General Vo Nguyen Giap
General Vo Nguyen Giap (R) meets Raul Castro, then Second Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and First Vice President of the State Council and the Ministers' Council of Cuba, in Hanoi on Apirl 28, 2005 (Photo: VNA)Algiers (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria opened an exhibition on late General Vo Nguyen Giap on August 25 to mark his 110th birth anniversary (August 25, 1911 - 2021).
The opening ceremony saw the presence of Bouzid Mohamed Yazid, Director for East and Central Asia at the Algerian Foreign Ministry’s General Department for Asia - Australia; Mourad Lamoudi, member in charge of external relations at the National Liberation Front (FLN) of Algeria Central Committee; leaders of the Algeria - Vietnam Friendship Association; along with representatives of traditional martial arts associations, press agencies, and other partners.
Addressing the event, held at the embassy’s headquarters in Algiers, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh said the exhibition aimed to pay tribute to General Giap’s enormous dedication to the country’s revolution and was also an occasion for international friends to express their sentiments towards and admiration for him.
The diplomat also thanked the Foreign Ministry and people of Algeria for sharing historical materials about the legendary general of Vietnam.
Reviewing the general’s life and revolutionary career, Vinh highlighted General Giap’s great contributions to not only Vietnam’s revolution but also national liberation movements around the world.
General Giap was a great source of support for the revolution in Algeria and also an outstanding person in developing the two countries’ relations, the ambassador said.
Visitors to the exhibition on General Vo Nguyen Giap in Algiers (Photo: VNA)Talking to the press, Mourad Lamoudi, member in charge of external relations at the FLN Central Committee, said General Giap was a demonstration of the crucial role of the people’s will in the fight for national independence.
To the Algerian people, he noted, the victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign under General Giap’s command in 1954, which put an end to the French colonial rule over Vietnam and Indochina, awoke the colonised peoples and encouraged them to rise up against colonialism.
These are priceless lessons for the traditional friendship between Algeria and Vietnam, as well as the close-knit ties between the FLN and the Communist Party of Vietnam, Lamoudi added.
Other guests at the exhibition also held that General Giap and President Ho Chi Minh were always a great source of support for the Algerian people, as well as symbols of the struggles for independence and peace in the world.
The display is scheduled to last through August 30.
General Vo Nguyen Giap, whose real name is Vo Giap (alias Van), was born in Loc Thuy commune of Le Thuy district in the central province of Quang Binh on August 25, 1911. He passed away in Hanoi on October 4, 2013./.