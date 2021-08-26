Society More efforts needed to ensure gender equality in enjoying fruits of digital economy Empowerment and equality for women in all fields are high priorities on the ASEAN agenda. However, in reality, there are still many challenges in narrowing the gender gap in the region and for each member country, said Ha Thi Nga, President of the Vietnam Women's Union.

Society Army Games 2021: Vietnam ranks eight after three competion days After three days of official competition, Vietnam ranked eighth among 43 countries and territories joining in the International Army Games 2021 as of August 25.

Society Thai Binh exerts efforts for pandemic control, economic development The northern province of Thai Binh is making every effort to well control the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain socio-economic development. In the first half of 2021, the locality’s economy recovered at a high level compared to that of the same period last year.