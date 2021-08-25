Society Over 8,300 tonnes of rice dispensed to Binh Duong The Department of State Reserves of the southeast region on August 24 dispensed over 8,360 tonnes of rice to support residents hit by COVID-19 pandemic in the southern province of Binh Duong, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Decision.

Society RoK city sends 5,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to Vietnam's Da Lat Jeon Jin Pyo, deputy mayor of Chuncheon city, the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gangwon province, on August 24 presented 5,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits for Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung in aid of Da Lat city, Vietnam’s Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Society Bac Ninh sends more medical staff to pandemic-hit HCM City The northern province of Bac Ninh on August 24 held a meeting with a delegation of 50 local medical workers who will travel to Ho Chi Minh City to aid the southern hub's COVID-19 prevention and control work.