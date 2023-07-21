Police in Dak Lak (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – Three more suspects on the special wanted list in the recent terrorist attacks aimed at opposing the people’s administration in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have been arrested, said Director of the provincial Police Major General Le Vinh Quy on July 21.



So far, all six suspects on the special wanted list have been arrested.



On July 21 morning, the local police successfully tracked down three fugitives in Cu Kuin district, namely Y Khing Lieng, 31, from Hoa Son commune Krong Bong district; Nay Duong, 55, from Cu Pong commune, Krong Buk district; and Y Hoal Eban, 53 from Ea Pok town, Cu M'gar district.



Earlier on July 15, they arrested three others on the list, namely Y Ju Nie from Ea Knuec commune, Krong Pac district; Nay Yen and Nay Tam from Cu Pong commune, Krong Buk district.



All six of them were involved in the attacks at the headquarters of the People's Committee of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes in Cu Kuin district on June 11, leaving nine dead and two others injured. They were later wanted by the Dak Lak provincial Police’s Investigative Security Agency on the charge of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration" as specified in Article 113 of the Criminal Code.



The Ministry of Public Security said that those were terrorist attacks aimed at opposing the people's administration and caused particularly serious consequences./.