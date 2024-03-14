Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang (second from left) and leaders of Cambodian Alumni in Vietnam Association (CAVA) (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Alumni in Vietnam Association (CAVA) paid a courtesy visit to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang on March 13 more than a month after its establishment.

At the meeting, Tang expressed his confidence that the association will operate effectively and contribute positively to the development of Cambodia while helping strengthen the relationship of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Vietnam and Cambodia.

The diplomat also congratulated generations of Cambodian alumni studying in Vietnam who have had successes in their careers and lives, with many of them having held important positions in Cambodian, contributing to the development and enhancement of Cambodia's international position, as well as the relationship between Cambodia and Vietnam.

He said he hopes the association and its members will become solid bridges for the relationship of friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. He also requested CAVA to research, develop plans and programmes and have specific operational initiatives to strengthen connections and popularise about Vietnamese scholarships for Cambodian, and introduce job positions at Vietnamese businesses investing in Cambodia to attract human resources.

For his part, CAVA President Uch Leang, Deputy Director of the Department of Asia-Africa and Middle East Studies, Institute of International Relations, Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC), said the association's current membership is more than 600. Over the past 30 years, the number of Cambodian alumni studying in Vietnam through the scholarship programmes of the two countries' ministries of education has topped 4,000.

CAVA was established by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Cambodia on January 31, 2024, aiming at strengthening friendship, solidarity and mutual support among Cambodian students who have studied in Vietnam.

It also provides support, encourages and helps students and alumni who encounter difficulties in life; share opportunities, potential and goals for studying and researching in Vietnam as well as new knowledge from Vietnam to association members and others/.