Vietnam, Cambodia cooperate in training signal officers
Vietnamese and Cambodian representatives at the meeting. (Photo: The Courtesy of the Telecommunications University)Khanh Hoa (VNA) - Cambodian Defence Attaché in Vietnam Major General Leang Sovannara on March 6 visited the Telecommunications University (TCU) (Signal Officers Training College) in Nha Trang city, south-central province of Khanh Hoa.
TCU Vice Principal Nguyen Danh Khoa briefed the Defence Attaché on the university’s training of Cambodian students, and pledged to raise the quality of the work in the time ahead.
Sovannara thanked the Vietnamese side for its whole-hearted support to the Royal Cambodian Army in training, information equipment supply, expert dispatch and technology transfer, greatly contributing to the development of the signal force of the Cambodian army.
The two sides compared notes on how to improve the quality of the training of Cambodian students.
The TCU has been tasked with providing training for signal officers of the Vietnam People’s Army, and helping the Cambodian and Lao armies in this regard, with hundreds of Cambodian officers having already graduated from the school so far./.