People line up to vote in the Senate election at a polling station in Phnom Penh on February 25 (Photo: AFP)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia on March 5 announced official results of the recent Senate election, with the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) winning a landslide victory.



Four political parties, the CPP, the Khmer Will Party, the Nation Power Party, and the royalist Funcinpec Party, took part in the Senate election for the fifth legislative term on February 25.



The CPP received 55 seats and the Khmer Will Party won three seats while the Nation Power Party and the Funcinpec Party did not earn any seat.



The CPP issued a statement on March 5 recognising the official results of the election.



NEC spokesman Hang Puthea said the election results were announced earlier than expected because there were no complaints about the temporary election results at the NEC or the Constitutional Council of Cambodia.

The Senate has 62 seats, but the vote was held for 58 seats as two senators will be appointed by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and two others by the National Assembly. The election is held every six years.

At the extraordinary meeting on March 1, the National Assembly elected Sok Eysan and Heng Halim as senators for the fifth legislature./.