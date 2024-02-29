Politics Promoting intellectuals, artists’ role in national development critically important: President President Vo Van Thuong joined representatives of intellectuals, scientists, and artists nationwide in a gathering held in Hanoi on February 29, stressing the importance of promoting their role in national construction and defence.

Politics Vietnam wants to continue promoting cooperation with UN: Diplomat Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 29 presented his credentials to Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya.

Politics Tu Chinh reef part of Vietnam’s continental shelf: Spokesperson Tu Chinh reef (internationally known as Vanguard Bank) is part of Vietnam's continental shelf and its sovereignty is established in full in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson Pham Thu Hang on February 29.

Politics Party official holds online talks with Cuban counterpart Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung held an online meeting with Head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Emilio Lozada Garcia on February 29.