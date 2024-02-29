World Malaysia to speed up investment implementation to boost economic growth The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) of Malaysia has announced that the country will speed up the implementation of approved investments to generate positive economic spillovers to domestic small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the creation of 127,000 job opportunities for the people.

World Myanmar declares martial law in two townships of eastern state Myanmar's State Administration Council imposed martial law in Momeik and Mabein townships in Shan state of eastern Myanmar on February 28, the official television channel MRTV reported.

World India, Thailand commit to strengthening ties India and Thailand have pledged to strengthen their partnership at the 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting which was co-chaired by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, who is on an official visit to India from February 25-28.

World Thailand’s economy on track for recovery: FPO Thailand’s economic figures in January showed signs of recovery with a rebound evident in tourism, consumption, and exports, though private investments have slowed down, the country’s Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) said.