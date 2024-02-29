Cambodia announces Senate election’s temporary results
NEC officials count ballots on February 25 (Photo: phnompenhpost.com)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia on February 29 announced temporary results of the recent Senate election, with the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) winning a landslide victory.
Four political parties, the CPP, the Khmer Will Party, the Nation Power Party, and the royalist Funcinpec Party, participated in the Senate election for the fifth legislative term on February 25.
The temporary results indicated that the CPP received 10,052 votes, the Khmer Will Party 1,394 votes, the Nation Power Party 234 votes, and the Funcinpec Party 19 votes.
Official results will be announced between March 4 and 6, according to the NEC.
The Senate has 62 seats, but the vote was held for 58 seats as two senators will be appointed by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and two others by the National Assembly. The election is held every six years./.