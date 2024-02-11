The campaign at the CPP's headquarters (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - The campaign for the fifth Senate election in Cambodia kicked off on February 10, with the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) holding a large rally.

According to the National Election Commission (NEC)'s regulations, election campaign activities of political parties take place from February 10-23 and must conclude within 24 hours before Election Day on February 25.

The NEC said all 125 National Assembly members and 11,622 commune councilors will be voted at 33 polling stations across the Southeast Asian country.

The Senate has 62 seats, but the vote will be held for 58 seats only, as two senators will be appointed by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and two others by the National Assembly, or the lower house.

In the last Senate election in 2018, the CPP won all 58 seats./.