Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The first sitting of the 7th Cambodian National Assembly (NA) will be convened on August 21, nearly one month after its election that took place on July 23.

According to the NA’s announcement released on August 11, the solemn and historic event will be presided over by King Norodom Sihamoni.

Senior dignitaries, foreign diplomats in Cambodia, and representatives of several non-governmental organisations are invited to the event.

After the opening ceremony, the first session will commence, presided over by NA President Samdech Heng Samrin to approve the mandate of each NA member and the internal rules of the NA for the 7th mandate.

On August 22, the NA will continue the first session to elect a president, vice presidents, and heads of the NA’s commissions, as well as conduct a vote of confidence on the new government.



According to the official results announced by the National Election Commission of Cambodia, at the 7th National Assembly election on July 23, 125 candidates were elected to the legislative body. Of these, 120 were from the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and five from the royalist party FUNCINPEC./.