A polling station in the Senate election for the fifth legislative term of Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

– Cambodia’s Senate election for the fifth legislative term took place at 33 polling stations in eight regional constituencies nationwide on February 25.The National Election Committee (NEC) said the election was held in the form of non-universal suffrage, noting that there were a total of 11,747 eligible voters, including 125 members of the National Assembly and 11,622 commune/Sangkat councillors.Four political parties, namely the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), the Khmer Will Party, FUNCINPEC Party, and National Power Party, contested for 58 among the 62 seats at the Senate, while two of the remaining seats will be appointed by the King and the other two by the National Assembly.In an announcement on February 24, the NEC said nearly 800 Cambodian and international observers and special guests had registered to monitor the election. Besides, 331 reporters from 59 domestic and foreign media agencies had also registered for covering the event.After the election, starting at 7am, concluded at 3pm, polling stations would be turned into vote counting offices. Preliminary voting results are scheduled to be announced later on February 25.Official results are set to be announced on April 2.Unlike the other three elections held every five years, Cambodia’s Senate election takes place every six years. At the latest election on February 25, 2018, the CPP won all the 58 Senate seats chosen by voting./.