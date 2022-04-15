Amazing natural beauty of Son Tra Peninsula
Located 10 km northeast of the centre of Da Nang city, Son Tra Peninsula covers an area of 4,390 ha and boasts diverse natural landscapes, a fresh climate, and convenient transportation links. The destination holds great potential in tourism and already attracts many visitors.
Son Tra Peninsula, 10 km to the northeast of Da Nang city in central Vietnam, showcases the beauty of a tropical wilderness. (Photo: VNA)
Son Tra Mountain can be seen from every vantage point in the city. (Photo: VNA)
Son Tra looks like a mushroom, with its cap being Son Tra Mountain and stalk a beautiful sandy beach that provides an ideal area for swimming, sports, and fishing. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors to Son Tra can swim in the cool sea and enjoy fine views of the shore around the peninsula. (Photo: VNA)
