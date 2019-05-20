Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh has stated that the upcoming Russia visit by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will certainly contribute to lifting bilateral strategic partnership to a new height, especially in economy, trade, investment and people-to-people exchange.



In a recent interview granted to Vietnam News Agency, Manh highlighted the significance of the visit, saying that it will take place on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of a treaty on the basic principles for Vietnam – Russia friendship, towards the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties by 2020. During the visit, the PM will also attend a ceremony to launch the Vietnam Friendship Year in Russia.



According to the diplomat, the visit is follow-up of the one by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in September last year. Later in November 2018, Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev also paid an official visit to Vietnam.



The regular exchange of visits by high-ranking officials proves the political trust between the two nations, he said, adding that Vietnam always persists its consistent external policy of considering Russia the top important and trustworthy partner.



On the back of the traditional political ties, Ambassador Manh said there remains room for bilateral trade and investment which have yet to meet expectations of leaders and peoples. He suggested taking drastic actions to realise bilateral agreements, tap the role of the two countries’ inter-governmental committees led by their Deputy PMs, as well as optimise the potential and strengths of each economy.



He highlighted the need to remove obstacles in the implementation of agreements, making it easier for the two peoples to travel to the other side to seek business opportunities, and rally the involvement of Vietnamese and Russian ministries, agencies and localities to the effort.



Manh said Vietnam and Russia highly value the first Vietnam Year in Russia and Russia Year in Vietnam with hundreds of activities, including seminars, conferences, people-to-people and military exchanges, cultural and sport events between 2019 and 2020.



Vietnamese and Russian leaders established committees in charge of the event led by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and his counterpart Maxim Akimov.



The Vietnamese embassy in Russia has devised a plan with more than 200 activities, including a seminar on Vietnamese teaching and studies and a music competition among Vietnamese community in Russia already held.



An exhibition “Vietnam in the heart of Russian friends” displayed photos and utilities by Russians who used to live and work in Vietnam.



The embassy is working to prepare for a compilation of a handbook on Russia’s investment, seminars with Russian ministries and agencies, and a Vietnamese cuisine festival, among others.-VNA