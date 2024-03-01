Politics Experts optimistic about prospects of Vietnam - Australia relations Vietnam and Australia boast close relations and the potential for developing their ties in multiple areas within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, some Australian experts have said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam calls for breakthrough measures for CLV development triangle area Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam should outline breakthrough measures for infrastructure and human resources development as well as institutional reform so as to carry out and build cooperation plans for the Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said on March 1.

Politics PM to attend ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, pay official visits to Australia, New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse will attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations, and pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand from March 5-11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.