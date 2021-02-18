World ASEAN countries agree to spend 10.5 million USD buying COVID-19 vaccines ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, have agreed to set aside 10.5 million USD from the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund to purchase vaccines for their citizens on the basis of equal distribution to all 10 countries.

World Singapore, US reaffirm wide-ranging cooperation Singapore and the US have reaffirmed their wide-ranging cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, as well as cyber security.

World Indonesia arrests three terrorist suspects The Counterterrorism Special Detachment (Densus 88) of the Indonesian National Police on February 17 arrested three terrorist suspects with links to the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) network.