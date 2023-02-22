Lao Cai (VNA) - One of the efforts taken by the US Embassy in Vietnam is to help Vietnam with sustainable development, and partner with local communities to protect Vietnam's biodiversity, said US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper.



He made the statement during a working session with leaders of the Hoang Lien National Park in the northern border province of Lao Cai on February 22.



Director of the Hoang Lien National Park Nguyen Huu Hanh expressed his pleasure at welcoming the Ambassador at the ASEAN Heritage Park recognized by the grouping.



He said the Global Environment Fund ranked the Hoang Lien National Park at A level, the highest level of biodiversity value in Vietnam. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has designated the park as a centre of diversity for plant species. The park also serves as a headwater protection area for the Red and Da Rivers and plays a vital role in providing water for socio-economic development in the downstream region.



According to him, the park boasts many mountain peaks of over 2,000m, the highest of which is Fansipan at 3,143m. Fansipan mountain is often referred to as the "Roof of Indochina". The park's flora is characterized by a combination of tropical and temperate elements. It is now home to about 2,847 plant species, 147 of which are listed in the Vietnam Red Book and the International Red Book. In addition, there are 555 terrestrial vertebrate species in the park, including 60 rare and endangered species listed in the Vietnam Red Book and 33 others in the International Red Book.



Knapper, for his part, affirmed that both Vietnam and the US have big national parks and are striving to protect natural landscapes and relic sites there.



Earlier, he attended an event to raise awareness of human trafficking prevention and control and safe migration for teachers and students at Kim Dong secondary school in Sa Pa town. The event was part of a project to help human trafficking victims reintegrate into the community funded by the Pacific Links Foundation of the US./.