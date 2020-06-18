Business Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments The popularity of contactless payments has rocketed in Vietnam over the last few years, with banks launching more options for customers to enjoy going cashless.

Business Firms with greenback loans see more positive outlook in Q2 Firms with US dollar-denominated debts estimate to regain significantly in the second quarter of this year as the US dollar has devalued against the Vietnamese dong in the period after reporting a surge in the first quarter.

Business NA passes resolution relating to EVIPA Legislators adopted a resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) with 95.3 percent of votes in favour, during the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 18.