At the event (Photo: Yonhap)

Jakarta (VNA) – The 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings in Jakarta from July 8-14 sent out a message “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth” to the region and international community, said Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of the ASEAN SOM Vietnam.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Ho said the discussions focused on economic cooperation, recovery and sustainable development. Ministers also affirmed the central role of ASEAN in all regional processes, ranging from growth, economic development, changing working methods and launching ASEAN's decisions, to approaches to regional and international issues.

According to him, ASEAN also shared the view that disputes and differences could be handled via dialogue in accordance with international law.

Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of the ASEAN SOM Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

In their speeches, foreign ministers of partner countries, on one hand, reiterated their commitments to the development of the region, dialogue and cooperation, while on the other hand put forward initiatives and commitments to support ASEAN in building its community.



Officials also committed to the common goal of ensuring that ASEAN, despite difficulties, remains a central and driving force in all efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Ho said countries recognised the progress made in the building of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and considered it a positive step and encouraging sign, toward building trust, or even promoting preventive diplomacy to harmonise all relations and interests, ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son at the event (Photo: VNA)

He added that the Vietnamese delegation, led by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, also sent out the message of a more active, responsible, and proactive Vietnam in joining ASEAN’s activities, and showcased Vietnam's image as a peaceful, cooperative, and friendly nation with all countries around the world.

Vietnam wishes to contribute to the genuine development of ASEAN, making it a core and force to maintain peace and stability in Southeast Asia, as well as in the broader Asia and Indo-Pacific, he said./.