A corner of An Giang province (Photo: baoangiang.com.vn)

An Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of An Giang is aiming to attract more than 20 trillion VND (862.73 million USD) for at least 15 local projects in 2022 following a freshly signed investment promotion programme.



These projects are involved in transport, urban infrastructure, agriculture, industry, and trade-service-tourism.



Highlights among them include the 1,400m Nang Gu bridge costing about 688 billion VND; a 200ha centre for rice and freshwater aquatic products worth 9 trillion VND; the 100ha Xuan To industrial park worth some 2.5 trillion VND; and the 1,050ha Nui Cam tourism site that will cost approximately 7.5 trillion VND, among others.



Tran Anh Thu, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said this year, An Giang is looking for capital in projects that enable firms to participate in the global value chain and production network; save land and apply clean and environmentally friendly technologies; create high added value, and contribute significantly to exports and State budget revenue.



On the other hand, projects that violate regulations and cause public concerns will have their licences revoked, he said.



In 2021, An Giang attracted 947 billion VND in 18 projects, including one foreign-funded project./.