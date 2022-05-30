Farmers promoting tourism development in Mekong Delta
Farmers in the Mekong Delta have played an important role in tourism development, giving the region a facelift and contributing significantly to its socio-economic growth. Community-based tourism and nature-based tourism products created in Tra Vinh province have generated stable incomes for local farmers involved.
This is Bich Van, who is introducing local staples and stunning landscapes to visitors with her inspiring voice. Van has encouraged local farmers to engage in offering tourism services, which have helped many escape from poverty.
Bui Van Hung, who pioneered land reclamation in the hamlet, is instructing tourists how to plant sweet potatoes. Joining local efforts in tourism development, Hung’s family welcome tourists to their fields of sweet potatoes and spring onions.
Agricultural tourism is expected to thrive in the Mekong Delta, as tourists enjoy visiting the countryside for the fresh air, tranquillity, and rural culture. Local farmers, who previously only worked in their fields, are able to integrate farm work with tourism development, and even know how to give local staples a brand name./.