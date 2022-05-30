Videos President receives football head coaches On May 28, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for the coaching staff of the Vietnamese men's and women's football teams, who have won the gold medal at the 31st SEA Games.

Videos Museums going digital Digital transformation is a new step for museums in Da Nang to become more appealing to the public, especially to young people who are interested in learning more about artifacts and data resources. It is also more in line with general development trends in the modern world amid a burgeoning information technology boom.

Videos New model promoting green tourism in Hoi An ancient town “Green house” models have been installed in 54 villages and wards in Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam province, to raise public awareness about environmental protection, reduce ocean waste, and build green tourism.

Videos Int’l tourists excited to return to Binh Thuan The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan has welcomed back many groups of international tourists in recent days after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.