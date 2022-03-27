Throughout various ups and downs, Cua Khe village now has more than 60 households engaged in making fish sauce, providing thousands of litres to the market every year. Having secured “One Commune, One Product” recognition, the fish sauce can be found in many localities nationwide.

Seeing the potential of local tourism, a group of young men established the Cua Khe community-based tourism cooperative with a view to preserving the traditional craft and creating stable incomes for local villagers.

Visitors to Cua Khe village, which is located near Hoi An ancient town, will have the chance to enjoy unspoiled beaches, learn more about the culture of fishing villages in the central region, and witness a Cầu ngư (whale worshipping) festival - a unique cultural feature of coastal localities.

Fish sauce producers in the village are working to attract tourists as means of preserving and promoting the history and cultural values of the local area./.

VNA