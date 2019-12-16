An Giang province’s officials send greetings to Hoa Hao Buddhists
A delegation of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, on December 16 visited the Central Executive Board of the Hoa Hao Buddhism Sangha on the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the sect’s founder - Huynh Phu So.
The delegation, led by Vo Anh Kiet, Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, wished Hoa Hao Buddhist dignitaries and followers a happy festival, and lauded their active contributions to local socio-economic achievements, especially their social and charitable activities.
He urged them to continue to join hands with other religions in building the great national unity bloc and follow the Party’s guidelines and policies, and the State’s laws, thus contributing more to socio-economic development, and maintaining security and safety in An Giang.
According to Nguyen Tan Dat, head of the board, Hoa Hao Buddhists have so far this year contributed more than 500 billion VND (21.51 million USD) to the social welfare work.
Charitable activities initiated by the board have been expanded to involve different ethnic groups and religions, he said, stressing the construction of houses for many Khmer ethnic minority people who are in difficult circumstances.
There are more than 2 million Hoa Hao Buddhist followers across Vietnam at present, with An Giang home to the biggest number of the followers. -VNA