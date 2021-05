COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

An apartment building in Hanoi has been placed under lockdown after a 11-year-old boy tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Residents at the Park 11 building of the Times City complex in Hoang Mai district are not allowed to go out as from 1:30 on May 23.Earlier, the People’s Committee of Mai Dong ward also decided to lock down the Park 9 building of the complex after detecting a suspected case of COVID-19.The domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam have risen to 3,658, 1,483 detected since the nation was hit by the fourth COVID-19 wave on April 27.According to a report from the Ministry of Health’s Department of Medical Examination Management, the country has seen 2,721 recoveries and 42 deaths.A total of 179,006 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 4,490 at hospitals, 36,815 at other quarantine sites, and 137,801 at residences./.