Another apartment building in Hanoi locked down due to COVID-19
An apartment building in Hanoi has been placed under lockdown after a 11-year-old boy tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Residents at the Park 11 building of the Times City complex in Hoang Mai district are not allowed to go out as from 1:30 on May 23.
Earlier, the People’s Committee of Mai Dong ward also decided to lock down the Park 9 building of the complex after detecting a suspected case of COVID-19.
The domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam have risen to 3,658, 1,483 detected since the nation was hit by the fourth COVID-19 wave on April 27.
According to a report from the Ministry of Health’s Department of Medical Examination Management, the country has seen 2,721 recoveries and 42 deaths.
A total of 179,006 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 4,490 at hospitals, 36,815 at other quarantine sites, and 137,801 at residences./.