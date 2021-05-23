Vietnam adds 22 cases to domestic COVID-19 tally on May 23 noon
The domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 3,658, with 22 patients confirmed on May 23 noon, according to the Ministry of Health.
Medical workers are collecting samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)
Of the new cases, 11 were recorded in Bac Giang province, three in Hai Duong, one in Da Nang, and seven in Hanoi’s locked-down K Hospital.
The number of new infection since the nation was hit by the fourth COVID-19 wave on April 27 is 1,483.
According to a report from the ministry’s Department of Medical Examination Management, the country has seen 2,721 recoveries and 42 deaths.
A total of 179,006 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 4,490 at hospitals, 36,815 at other quarantine sites, and 137,801 at residences.
Since the pandemic has become more complicated, people are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.