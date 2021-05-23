Health Vietnam logs 52 more COVID-19 cases at May 22 noon Fifty-two new cases of COVID-19, including two imported ones, were posted over the last six hours to noon on May 22, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health 20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on May 22 morning Additional 20 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 12 hours till 6am on May 22, including 11 in Bac Giang, three in Bac Ninh, one in Dien Bien, four in Hai Duong and one in Thai Binh, reported the Health Ministry.

Health Vietnam records 58 COVID-19 cases on May 21 afternoon Vietnam recorded 58 new cases of COVID-19 over the past six hours to 6 p.m on May 21, including one imported case who had been quarantined upon their arrival, the Ministry of Health said.