Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - A COVID-19 patient in Hanoi has tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 again after being given the all-clear, it was reported on March 2.



Patient 1,958 was discharged from hospital on February 27 but after two days of home quarantine she tested positive for the virus on March 1.



This is the second such case in Hanoi, with the first being reported on February 25.



According to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Hoang Duc Hanh, Hanoi recorded no new local transmissions from February 16 to March 2.



The city's authorities continue to collect samples from people arriving in the capital and those returning from pandemic-hit areas./.