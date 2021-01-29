Health COVID-19: Localities receive training in use of entry management software The Ministry of Health on January 28 provided training to the 63 provincial-level localities nationwide on the application of a software managing people entering Vietnam.

Health Hanoi prepared to cope with COVID-19 in all circumstances Hanoi will test all people who have returned from Quang Ninh province and Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city, which have been hit by the latest COVID-9 outbreaks, since January 14.

Health Mobile app launched to improve health care for the elderly The first mobile application S-Health was introduced by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Ministry of Health’s General Office for Population and Family Planning and the Vietnam Association of the Elderlyon January 29 to provide free healthcare information and services for the elderly in Vietnam.

Health HCM City tightens COVID-19 prevention measures Ho Chi Minh City has called for tighter measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday after Vietnam identified 82 new COVID-19 cases related to the two that were diagnosed on January 27, the highest number recorded in a single day in the country.