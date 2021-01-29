Health First autologous stem cell transplant successfully performed on 32-month-old child The Children’s Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City has successfully performed an autologous stem cell transplant on the smallest patient so far - a 32-month-old girl suffering from severe neuroblastoma (NB).

Health Faster, stronger response to stamp out new COVID-19 outbreaks: Deputy PM By strictly following guidelines on COVID-19 combat procedures, Vietnam will control the pandemic and ensure safety during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Health Vietnam detects 82 more COVID-19 infections Vietnam recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh on January 28 morning after two locally-infected cases were confirmed late January 27.

Health Quang Ninh imposes COVID-19 prevention measures at highest level The Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention in the northern province of Quang Ninh held an emergency meeting on January 27 night to immediately activate disease prevention measures at the highest level in the locality after one locally-transmitted case of coronavirus was confirmed the same day.