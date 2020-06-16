With over 200 models staging 18 collections of famous Vietnamese fashion designers, the event introduced its audiences to the country’s traditional cultural charms, natural wonders, and historical relic sites.

It gave insights into the connection between Ao dai and each historical period of Vietnam, as well as the bonds between the costume and special cultural features of each regions across the nation.

Gami Hospitality – which runs the Hoi An Memories show and the organiser of the Ao dai festival said the group will run a show on a Vietnamese cultural heritage every year for the conservation and promotion of such value./.

VNA