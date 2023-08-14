Business Green credit provision strengthened in agriculture The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is planning to coordinate with the State Bank of Vietnam in completing policies on preferential credit to support agricultural projects following value chains, applying high technologies and specialising in clean agriculture and production forest planting.

Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on August 14 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,848 VND/USD on August 14, up 11 VND from the last day of the previous week (August 11).

EVFTA a turbo boost for Vietnam's agricultural exports The EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which came into force three years ago, has offered tremendous opportunities for Vietnamese agricultural exporters to find markets for their high-quality products.

Sustainable ports – inevitable trend: experts Developing green and sustainable ports has become a top priority, an inevitable trend not only for port operators but also managers and international associations, according to insiders