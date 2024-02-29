According to Infobae, Vietnam is a favoured and promising destination for multinational enterprises to set up production activities, particularly those in technology and automobile manufacturing.

Vietnam will experience a 125% increase in wealth, the largest expansion in wealth of any country in terms of GDP per capita and number of millionaires.

According to the article, Vietnam’s attractiveness to enterprises together with its safety has attracted investors, thus contributing reatly to the economic growth.

The article described the fact that Vietnam is home to 19,400 millionaires and 58 centimillionaires as a vivid illustration for the country’s increasingly economic attractiveness and investment potential.

Regarding FDI attraction, the article said Vietnam has been a magnet to foreign investments, with FDI capital inflows into the country surging 32% year-on-year to 36.6 billion USD in 2023.

FDI is an important driver for Vietnam’s economic growth as it has backed up the country’s industrialisation with export as a focus./.

VNA