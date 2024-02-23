Vietnam saw gross domestic product growth of 5.1% in 2023, which is forecast to rise 6–6.5% in 2024, making Vietnam one of the strongest growth environments in Southeast Asia, the article noted.



The article underlined that for international investors, Vietnam’s manufacturing sector remains the most appealing, specifically in the smartphone supply chain and for consumer electronics. For domestic investors, garment, footwear, and furniture exports are gaining the most interest.



There has also been a surge in interest in the FDI space. The Republic of Korea has pledged its support in investing in Vietnam, stating plans to exceed 100 billion USD in total investment by 2025.

To further extend the potential for international investment, Vietnam is opening up its stock market settlements by allowing domestic brokers to vouch for foreign investors, enabling them to purchase shares.

In the field of tourism, the experts noted that domestic tourism is booming. Chinese tourists were 30% of the pre-COVID-19 levels last year./.