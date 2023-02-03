Art of the Samurai Swords to be introduced in April
Art of the Samurai Sword of Japan will be open for the public on April 30 in Ha Long city, Quang Ninhprovince. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Art of the Samurai Swords, an exhibition from Japan, will be open in Quang Ninh province's Ha Long city this April.
A contract has been recently signed by fine art auction house CHON de l'art and Sun Group.
Following their deal, the ancient Japanese village of the Bizen Osafune area in the EDO period (1603-1863) will be built up at Sun Hill on the grounds of the Sun World Ha Long Complex.
Bizen Osafune is located in eastern Okayama Prefecture. It has been the country's largest sword making centre for thousands of years, where the best blacksmiths gather.
At the Sun Hill's Japanese village, leading artisans and experts will perform a process to produce legendary swords which are well-known all over the world.
In the space, there will have exhibition rooms displaying treasure swords; an area for visitors to learn and experience how to wear samurai armor and practise swords; a zone for producing Japanese fine-art products; and a room for light art performance. All are managed by architect Tran Long.
Once in the village, visitors will be taken back to the past, feeling the power of Japanese warlords, enjoying the science of making weapons and meeting beautiful Japanese women in traditional kimonos and stately samurai warriors, that could only be seen in movies previously.
The Japanese-style of the Sun Hill in Sun World Ha Long is the main reason that CHỌN de l'art chose to implement the project here, said Long, who is also a culture and ancient arts researcher.
The project is located in the Mystic Castle - an architectural construction that simulates a Japanese-style ancient castle. It is surrounded by a Zen Garden where visitors can admire the most beautiful views of Ha Long, the city of heritage, said Long.
It is expected that the space will be open to the public from April 30./.