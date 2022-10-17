Art photos feature beauty of contemporary life across Vietnam
The Vietnam Art Photo Exhibition, held biennially, wrapped up in Hanoi on October 16, and will come to Ho Chi Minh City next month.
This year’s event features 250 outstanding works of 187 professional and amateur photographers, chosen from the National Art Photography Contest 2022.
Over three months, the contest received nearly 16,400 entries by over 1,500 photographers, which are divided into Realistic Photo and Conceptual Photo categories.
The best 29 works have been awarded, including one gold medal, four silver, eight bronze and 16 consolation prizes.
In the Realistic Photo Category, a group photo titled 'Thu Thiem Bridge 1- A New Highlight' by Le Quang Thien from Da Nang won the gold medal. Four silver medals went to Gold Goal by Dinh Trong Hai (Hanoi); Under Wings by Nguyen Thu Hong (Hanoi); Female Warrior Takes a Nap after a Working Shift by Truong Huynh Son (Da Nang) and Journey of Con Dao Turles by Nguyen Ngoc Thien (HCM City).
Addressing the awards ceremony on October 6, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, head of the contest's steering board, noted that the Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition is a meeting point for the best photographers in the country.
The number of entries has shown photographers' growth and capability to inspire the whole society through art. In addition, the event has also expressed their enthusiasm and contributions to society's spiritual life.
Dong said the shortlisted entries displayed here had been carefully selected by an art jury comprising prestigious professional photographers.
"Works displayed here will bring the public a visual party, from realistic, beautiful and vivid images of Vietnamese people, culture, and landscapes to concepts and thinking of artists on issues of contemporary life," he said.
The exhibition will then be held at HCM City Fine Arts Museum, 97A Pho Duc Chinh street, from November 4 to 13./.