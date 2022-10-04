Environment Shan Tuyet tea, valuable timber plants named ‘Vietnam Heritage Trees’ More than 1,300 Shan Tuyet tea plants in Ha Giang province and a group of valuable timber trees in Dak Nong province have been recognised as “Vietnam Heritage Trees”.

Society Hanoi greening urban roads Together with contributing to the implementation of the Government’s target to plant 1 billion trees during the 2021-25 period, Hanoi is stepping up tree planting along urban roads and aims to plant up to 250,000 this year.

Environment Close to 123,000 sea turtles released back to sea The Con Dao National Park in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau released 122,867 baby turtles into the ocean between January and September.