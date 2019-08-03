French cellist Emma Savouret will perform in “A Night of Beethoven” concert at the HCM City Opera House on Saturday to mark the 58th anniversary of the Day for AO/Dioxin Victims, August 10 (Photo courtesy of HBSO)

– International and Vietnamese artists are performing in “A Night of Beethoven” concert at the HCM City Opera House on August 3 to mark the 58th anniversary of the Day for AO/dioxin Victims on August 10.The concert is co-organised by the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) and the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA).The highlight of the concert will be Beethoven’s Triple Concerto for violin, cello and piano.The performance will feature cellist Emma Savouret and violinist Nguyen Huu Nguyen from the Orchestre National de France (French National Symphony Orchestra), and pianist Ho Dac Thuy Hoang from HBSO.The soloists will perform with the HBSO Chamber Orchestra.The concert will include traditional Japanese works performed by the four-member Ryuko Mirai Drum Ensemble and vocalist Tetsu Kitagawa.The night will end with the symphonic poem Thanh Dong To Quoc written by late composer Hoang Van in 1960 when he graduated from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing. The work will be performed by the HBSO Chamber Orchestra.Van was awarded the Ho Chi Minh Award in Literature and Arts in 2000.Conductor Le Phi Phi, who has returned from Macedonia, will lead the concert.Phi, who graduated from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 1993, was the principal conductor of the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra until 2000.He was the resident conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the city of Nis, Serbia from 2007 to 2012. He has toured in Macedonia, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Sweden, Albania and Bulgaria, and is currently teaching at the Macedonian Centre of Opera and Ballet.— VNS/VNA