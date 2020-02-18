ASEAN 2020: Defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos meet in Hanoi
Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath in Hanoi on February 18 within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat).
Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich (R) meets with his Lao counterpart Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath in Hanoi on February 18 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath in Hanoi on February 18 within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat).
Welcoming the Lao People’s Army delegation to the ADMM Retreat held from February 18 to 20, the host said this is an important meeting that will set the directions for ASEAN defence and military cooperation for 2020 and the following years, as well as contribute to the success of the ADMM Plus.
Vietnam hopes Laos and other ASEAN members will join hands to consolidate defence – military cooperation mechanisms and build an ASEAN Community that is cohesive and responsive to external factors in line with the theme “Defence cooperation for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN” for 2020 chosen by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, Lich noted.
For his part, Minister Chanyalath highly valued the Vietnamese ministry’s preparations for the ADMM Retreat and military – defence activities during the year the country holds the ASEAN chairmanship.
Although the ADMM Treat takes place amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Vietnam has played an active role in disease prevention so as to help participating delegation feel secure, he added.
The Lao official expressed his belief that under the chair of Vietnam in 2020, the ADMM and ADMM Plus cooperation mechanisms will continue affirming their important role in the regional security architecture.
At the meeting, the two sides shared the view that defence cooperation is always considered one of the key pillars in Vietnam-Laos relations.
They agreed to coordinate closely in directing the countries’ agencies and units to fully and effectively implement the protocol on defence cooperation for 2020-2024 and annual cooperation plans./.