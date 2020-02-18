Politics Orders bestowed on Vietnamese, Lao military units, individuals The Vietnamese and Lao States bestowed their noble orders upon several collectives and individuals of the two countries’ armies at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 18.

Politics Vietnam pledges continued close coordination with WTO Vietnam vows to continue active and close coordination with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in all of its activities, said Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai during her meeting with WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo in Geneva, Switzerland on February 17.

Politics A look-back at 1979 northern border war Forty-one years ago, on February 17,1979, the Vietnamese Party, people and army had to face a war of aggression across the entire northern border.

Politics Infographic 55 years of Vietnam-Tanzania diplomatic ties Over the past 55 years, the fine friendship and traditional cooperation between Vietnam and Tanzania have developed effectively and practically.