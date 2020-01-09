Laos honours Vietnam’s National Assembly organisations, individuals
At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - As many as 12 collectives and 52 individuals of the Vietnam’s National Assembly were presented with the Lao State’s orders and medals in Hanoi on January 9.
The awards include the Freedom Order (first class, second class, and third class), the Friendship Order, and the Friendship Medal.
Lao NA Chairwoman Pany Yathotou expressed her pleasure to present the awards to the Vietnamese NA collectives and individuals in recognition of their significant contributions to nurturing and developing the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and the two parliaments.
She took this occasion to thank the Vietnamese top legislators and provincial People’s Councils for their prompt and effective assistance for Laos, adding that she believes the achievements in the bilateral parliamentary ties over the pas time will be a firm foundation for the two sides to reinforce bonds.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said the awards illustrate the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States, and peoples./.
