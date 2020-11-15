ASEAN 2020: RoK President proposes solidarity, cooperation against COVID-19
President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in attended a virtual East Asia Summit on November 14 evening, during which he proposed participating countries boost solidarity and cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and building peace on the Korean Peninsula and in East Asia.
RoK President Moon Jae-in (Source: Yonhap/VNA)
Moon stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation in health care and response to infectious diseases.
He also mentioned his offer, made in his UN General Assembly speech last year, of launching a Northeast Asia Cooperation Initiative for Infectious Disease Control and Public Health, in which the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) would participate as a member along with China, Japan, Mongolia and the RoK.
The President also suggested that the 18 member states of the EAS join hands to help ensure that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics take place without safety and coronavirus concerns.
If successful, it will give the world greater hope for overcoming the pandemic and bringing peace to the region, Moon added./.