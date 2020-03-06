ASEAN Officials inspect preparations for ASEAN summits in Da Nang A delegation from ASEAN countries, New Zealand and the ASEAN 2020 National Committee on March 5 inspected preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit and the ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit in Da Nang.

ASEAN Vietnam, ASEAN support Timor Leste in membership application Vietnam and ASEAN member countries would continuously support and share experience with Timor Leste in preparations for its admission to the bloc, as well as assessing the country’s capability and readiness.

World Singapore to add ASEAN subject into school curricula Singapore will add the coverage of ASEAN into subjects at junior and senior high schools next year in an effort to raise students’ understanding about Asia and Southeast Asia in particular.

ASEAN Building post-2025 ASEAN Vision under discussion in Da Nang A special session of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place in the central city of Da Nang on March 4 to discuss orientations for building ASEAN Vision after 2025.