ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine discusses coordination in fighting COVID-19
The ASEAN Center of Military Medicine (ACMM) on March 5 held an online meeting to discuss coordination mechanisms among ASEAN member nations’ military medicine forces in the fight against the COVID-19.
At the meeting (Photo: https://www.qdnd.vn/)
Speaking at the meeting, head of the Military Medical Department Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien briefed on the Joint Statement by ASEAN Defence Ministers on Defence Cooperation against Disease Outbreaks, which was approved at the ASEAN Defence Minister’s Retreat in Vietnam on February 19.
Participants reported the disease developments in their countries.
Information related to financial contributions to ACMM in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and contents of the first ACMM Liaison Officers' Meeting, slated for March 23-27, were also updated at the event.
Kien stressed the need to organise joint drills on disease prevention and control among military medicine forces of ASEAN countries, saying that a drill is likely to be held in Vietnam depending on the disease developments.
The member states should closely coordinate with relevant agencies in the ASEAN Community to effectively cope with the disease, for the sake of regional people, he said./.