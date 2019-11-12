World Indonesia imposes textile product import tariffs up to 67 percent The Indonesian government has imposed temporary additional duties on imports of textiles and textile products up to 67.7 percent, the country’s finance ministry has said.

World Philippine defense chief hints at lifting of martial law Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana hinted on November 11 that he wants to lift martial law that President Rodrigo Duterte imposed in the southern part of the country in 2017 to crush the militants that continue to sow terror in that region.

World Singapore promotes “green finance” development Singapore will launch a green investment programme worth 2 billion USD, which aims to provide capital for “green” funds in the country, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said at the Singapore FinTech Festival on November 11.

World Thailand to wrap up domestic consultations on FTA with EU The Commerce Ministry is preparing to wrap up consultations with relevant agencies and organisations across the country on a proposal to resume free-trade talks with the European Union.