ASEAN, China seek to push socio-cultural, economic ties
Jakarta (VNA) – Measures to further enhance socio-cultural and economic cooperation between ASEAN and China were the main focus of the 12th China-ASEAN Conference on People to People Friendship Organisations (CACPPFO) held in Bandung city, Indonesia, on November 12.
Around 125 delegates from China’s non-government organisations and all 10 ASEAN member countries participated the biennial event.
Sudrajat, Chairman of the Association of Indonesia-China Economics, Social and Cultural Cooperation (AICESCC), said the conference is part of efforts to build friendship and cooperation on the principle of mutual trust and mutual benefit , and contribute to maintaining peace, security and stability in the world.
Delegates discussed how to expand exchange between experts and scientists, and reinforce platforms in the spheres of agriculture, cooking, literature, design, environmental protection, digitalisation and energy.
They also agreed to jointly carry out short-term homestay projects for students, showcase the cultural values of both sides and train young leaders./.