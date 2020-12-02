World ASEAN customs transit system launched The online ASEAN Customs Transit System (ACTS) was officially launched on November 30 to accelerate trade in goods by road within Southeast Asia.

ASEAN Thousands in Indonesia evacuated due to active volcano The eruption of Mount Ili Lewotolok in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province forced more than 4,400 people to flee on November 30, said the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

ASEAN ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council chairmanship handed over to Brunei The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA), as Chair of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council in 2020, handed over the chairmanship to its Brunei counterpart on November 30.

ASEAN Vietnam hosts 5th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Carnival The 5th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Carnival was held on November 30 by the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA), as Chair of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council in 2020.