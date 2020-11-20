ASEAN EU, ASEAN look towards bilateral free trade agreement: Ambassador Concluding a region‐to‐region free trade agreement (FTA) is an objective which the EU and ASEAN share, Ambassador of the EU to ASEAN Igor Driesmans asserted.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia hope for peace, stability in Libya Vietnam and Indonesia have called on the sides involved in Libya to continue implementing their freshly reached ceasefire agreement and move forwards with elections so that peace and stability will soon be established in the nation.

World Vietnam emerges as sole economic winner in Southeast Asia: Nikkei Asia Vietnam is shaping up as Southeast Asia's single economic success story in the coronavirus era, maintaining steady positive growth as other economies struggle to recover, Nikkei Asia reported on November 19.

ASEAN ASEAN 2020: Philippine diplomat highly values Vietnam’s leadership role Vietnam’s leadership to maneuver ASEAN through the COVID-19 pandemic is highly commendable, according to Ambassador Noel Servigon, head of the Permanent Mission of the Phillipines to ASEAN.