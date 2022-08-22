At the event (Photo: vov.vn)

Washington D.C. (VNA) – The ASEAN Family Day 2022 has been organised in Washington D.C., drawing the participation of nearly 200 ASEAN embassy members and their families, as well as representatives from the US Department of State.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung and his spouse also joined the event which is part of the activities to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of ASEAN.



Addressing the opening of the event on August 20, the Cambodian Ambassador to the US Keo Chhea affirmed ASEAN's central role in the region and the desire of the bloc’s member countries to promote solidarity and strengthen cooperative relations with partners.



He also expressed his wish that the ASEAN Family Day is an opportunity for members of the ASEAN embassies to exchange friendship and enhance mutual understanding.



ASEAN Family Day is an annual event that aims to strengthen unity and friendship of ASEAN community in Washington D.C./.