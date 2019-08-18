Participants of the ASEAN Family Day 2019 in Hanoi cycle together (Photo: VNA)

– Staff of the embassies of ASEAN member states in Hanoi and their families joined a host of activities in Hanoi on August 18 within the framework of ASEAN Family Day 2019.Co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH), the event also saw the participation of representatives from the bloc’s 16 partners in Hanoi.In his opening speech, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung said after more than half a century of development, the 10-member ASEAN has become a community of peace and prosperity as well as a trustworthy partner in the region and in the world.As the bloc is implementing its 2025 ASEAN Community Vision with a focus on the people, the ASEAN Family Day is an opportunity to further boost friendship, solidarity and cooperation, he added.After the opening ceremony, nearly 200 participants cycled together across a 10-km distance to demonstrate their concerted strength, determination and mutual support, which are considered a tradition of Southeast Asian nations.They then engaged in sports and musical exchanges, folk games, and a food festival.Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, honorary chairwoman of AWCH, hoped the ASEAN member states and their partners and friends will foster their friendship and connection via these activities.-VNA