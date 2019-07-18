The 4th Industrial Revolution might considerably affect developing countries. As ASEAN chair, Thailand has held an ASEAN meeting to discuss the 4IR issue and map a strategy to cope with it. (Source: thainews.prd.go.th)

- The 4th Industrial Revolution might considerably affect developing countries. As ASEAN chair, Thailand has held an ASEAN meeting to discuss the 4IR issue and map a strategy to cope with it.Director General of the Department of Trade Negotiations Oramon Sapthaweetham said that members of the special economic committee under the ASEAN Three Pillars and the related private sector participated in the meeting on concerns over the 4IR issue. It’s feared that over 50 percent of all human labour in ASEAN member states will be replaced by automation. On the other hand, creating modern technology might prompt manufacturing industries to demand new workers.The meeting discussed the strong points and weak points of 4IR and proposed preparations for the ASEAN community in five respects: innovation and technology; human resources; laws and regulations; infrastructural connectivity and comprehensive and sustainable growth.The 4IR challenges will be assessed and answered with concerted preparations. The meeting concluded that ASEAN needs to focus on coordination between the Three Pillars in a compatible and commonly profitable manner. Data is to be thoroughly shared between the Three Pillars, and strategies are to be set to meet the 4IR challenges. The ASEAN Secretariat has been assigned to submit a draft strategic paper to the policy-making committee for the ASEAN Three Pillars. – NNT/VNA