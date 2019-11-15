World ASEAN, RoK look to expand transport link Transport Ministers of ASEAN member nations and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed to further promote cooperation between the two sides, especially in transport connectivity, at their meeting in Hanoi on November 15.

World Cambodia to ban import, production of single-use plastic products Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment plans to issue a circular banning the import and production of single-use plastic products as part of efforts to reduce plastic waste pollution in the country.

World Thailand to launch tax refund app to boost tourism spending Thai Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana has announced that the government plans to launch a tax refund mobile application by the end of this month in a bid to increase tourism spending.

World India resumes palm oil imports from Malaysia Indian refiners have resumed the import of palm oil from Malaysia after a month hiatus by contracting around 70,000 tonnes of shipments in December.