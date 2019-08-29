On the sidelines of the seminar (Photo: VNA) h

Tokyo (VNA) – Representatives from 26 Vietnamese enterprises and four provinces together with tens of Japanese firms attended a seminar on Vietnam-Japan trade exchange and economic cooperation in Tokyo on August 29 to seek business opportunities.



The event was co-organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade), the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan and the ASEAN – Japan Centre.



Speaking at the event, Vietrade deputy head Le Hoang Tai introduced business environment and socio-economic achievements in Vietnam over the past years.



He said despite slowing global economy, the Vietnamese economy still grew by 6.76 percent in the first half, with exports going up 8 percent annually to 243 billion USD.



According to Tai, Japan is always Vietnam’s leading important economic partner. The two countries are members of the Vietnam – Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, the ASEAN – Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which will facilitate bilateral trade.



Vietnamese Commercial Counsellor Ta Duc Minh suggested that the Vietnamese enterprises should actively contact Japanese partners to learn about their needs following the event.-VNA