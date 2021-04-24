World Singaporean PM announces Cabinet reshuffle Singaporean Education Minister Lawrence Wong will helm the Ministry of Finance, in the latest Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on April 23.

World Thailand's economy affected by third wave of COVID-19 Thailand’s GDP growth may dive to 1.6 percent if the government fails to stimulate its economy reeling from the third wave of COVID-19 infections, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

ASEAN China speaks highly of upcoming ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has spoken highly of the importance of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting which is slated for April 24.