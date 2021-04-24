ASEAN leaders discuss Myanmar situation
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – ASEAN leaders sat down together in Jarkata on April 24 to mull over the Myanmar situation.
According to Indonesia President Joko Widodo, the leaders reached an agreement on the issue, which will be announced by the Secretary General of the bloc.
Widodo proposed ASEAN send a special envoy to contact all sides in Myanmar and set up aid channels for the country.
The discussion took place at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in the capital of Indonesia at the invitation of Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, who is the Chair of ASEAN 2021. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh represented Vietnam at the event./.
