World ASEAN leaders discuss Myanmar situation ASEAN leaders sat down together in Jarkata on April 24 to mull over the Myanmar situation.

World ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting opens The ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting officially opened in April 24 afternoon at the office of the regional grouping’s secretariat in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

ASEAN Indonesia ensures security for ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting Up to 4,382 police officers have been deployed by Indonesia to ensure security for the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting slated for April 24.

ASEAN China speaks highly of upcoming ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has spoken highly of the importance of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting which is slated for April 24.