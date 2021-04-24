PM receives ASEAN Secretary General
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, while attending the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting at the office of the grouping’s secretariat in Jakarta on April 24, received Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi (Photo: VNA)
PM Chinh spoke highly of the cooperation and coordination of the official and the secretariat with Vietnam, and pointed to the bloc’s priorities, namely the control of the pandemic, the acceleration of recovery, the rational settlement of issues, and the maintenance of the central role, prestige and position of ASEAN.
The ASEAN official congratulated Vietnam for successfully playing the role of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UNSC in the 2020-2021 tenure. He said he hopes Vietnam will further its support and contributions to the grouping.
PM Chinh asked Lim to support the effective implementation of the outcomes recorded by ASEAN last year, and expressed his hope the official will continue to bring into play his role, thus helping improve the efficiency of the operation of the bloc. He also proposed to continue pushing up the popularisation work so the people can understand more about the ASEAN Community and improve the grouping’s image in the eye of the international community./.
